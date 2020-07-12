APG Asset Management N.V. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1,643.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,469 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 305,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

