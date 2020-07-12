Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 1,360.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,148 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of Equinox Gold Cp worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.54 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

