Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.81% of PCSB Financial worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCSB Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCSB Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. PCSB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.