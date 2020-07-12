AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

