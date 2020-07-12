Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHI. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 514,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,561,000.

In other news, Treasurer Mark Edward Bradley sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $67,105.80.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

