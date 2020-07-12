Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,408 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,402,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth about $4,544,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 293,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $496.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

