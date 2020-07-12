Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 107,624 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 944.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

