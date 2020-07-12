Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,301 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 944.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.