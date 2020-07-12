Morgan Stanley Sells 220,493 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 220,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of GAP worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GAP by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,944.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

