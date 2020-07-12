AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,473 Shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Secureworks were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Secureworks by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Secureworks by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $987.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.