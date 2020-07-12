Axa Invests $342,000 in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Axa purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Axa owned about 0.22% of Applied Optoelectronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $75,093.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,917.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $483,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

