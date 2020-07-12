Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cutera were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cutera by 809.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 272,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cutera by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cutera by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

CUTR stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $32.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.