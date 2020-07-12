Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 22,641 Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYRS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 512,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 185,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $55,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,861. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.15% and a negative net margin of 1,950.42%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

