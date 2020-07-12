Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $632.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.