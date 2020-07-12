Axa Sells 32,300 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in PPL were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PPL by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Shares of PPL opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

