Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,504 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 184.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

