Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Down 2.2%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40, 1,586,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 571,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

