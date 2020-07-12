Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Trading 12.8% Higher

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) shares traded up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

