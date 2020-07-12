Metalore Resources (CVE:MET) Trading 12.8% Higher

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metalore Resources Limited (CVE:MET) shares traded up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 1,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64.

Metalore Resources Company Profile (CVE:MET)

Metalore Resources Limited, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals and hydrocarbons in Canada. It owns and/or controls approximately 40,000 acres of petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Metalore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa Sells 32,300 Shares of PPL Corp
Axa Sells 32,300 Shares of PPL Corp
Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,504 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 51,504 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Shares Down 2.2%
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Shares Down 2.2%
Metalore Resources Trading 12.8% Higher
Metalore Resources Trading 12.8% Higher
Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Gentex Co.
Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Gentex Co.
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,666 Shares of Fox Corp
Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,666 Shares of Fox Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report