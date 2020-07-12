Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 174.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $25.27 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

