Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,666 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 23.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,873,019.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

