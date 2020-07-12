6 Meridian Trims Stock Position in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

6 Meridian cut its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAHC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC opened at $25.10 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $995.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.