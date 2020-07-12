Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1,624.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 482.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

UJUL stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.