USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) Shares Down 3%

Shares of USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34.

