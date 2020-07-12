Axa Boosts Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 104.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

ATKR opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.91. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.95.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 62.42%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 11,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $332,431.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,909.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 33,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $942,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,546.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

