APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 133,412 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133,412 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $189,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 84.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

CATY stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

