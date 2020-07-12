Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,601 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

