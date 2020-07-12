Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Gentex worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

