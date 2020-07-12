Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes $862,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Shares of CARR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

