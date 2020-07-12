Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Ethernity Networks Ltd (LON:ENET)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), 11,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.73.

About Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets worldwide. It develops and delivers network processing technology solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.