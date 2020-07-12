Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,571 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 206,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 9,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $44,911.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,958.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.52). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

