Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OYST. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

OYST opened at $25.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $570.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.29. As a group, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

