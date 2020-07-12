Axa Makes New $448,000 Investment in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Axa purchased a new position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

VIRT opened at $24.36 on Friday. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,510,133 shares of company stock valued at $286,546,536. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

