Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,997 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

