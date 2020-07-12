AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,178 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,178 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.06 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

