Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 8,805 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Argus assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

