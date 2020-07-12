Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,536 Shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLMI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLMI opened at $25.31 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

