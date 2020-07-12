Diversified Trust Co Takes $225,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE CARR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

