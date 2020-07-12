Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 447.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 641,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 50.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 586,739 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,234,000 after acquiring an additional 354,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,151,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,324 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3,317.44 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

