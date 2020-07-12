Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Hankowsky bought 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

