NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetGear were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetGear by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,872,000 after purchasing an additional 543,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetGear by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NetGear by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NetGear by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on NetGear in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 8,517 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $221,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock worth $520,428. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

