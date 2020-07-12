AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dmc Global worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dmc Global by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dmc Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dmc Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,288,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000.

Get Dmc Global alerts:

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $25.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.87 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Dmc Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dmc Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.