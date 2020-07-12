6 Meridian Cuts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

