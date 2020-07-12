Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 164.34 and a beta of 1.26. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

