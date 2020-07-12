Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

SHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $24.44 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

