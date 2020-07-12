Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $376,000 Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.