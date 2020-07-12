Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,267 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.52.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.47 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.