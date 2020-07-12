Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SATS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Echostar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Echostar by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Echostar by 3,330.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

