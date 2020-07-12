Cypress Capital Group Purchases Shares of 13,197 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

CARR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

