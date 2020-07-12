Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,229 PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 242,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $25.41 on Friday. PolyOne Co. has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.