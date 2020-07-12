Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.56.

